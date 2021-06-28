Germany aim to beat England in 90min, not on penalties: Havertz

Germany have not done much penalty-taking training ahead of their Euro 2020 last-16 match against England at Wembley Stadium tomorrow, with midfielder Kai Havertz saying they hope to finish off the game within 90 minutes.

The Germans have won every single World Cup penalty shoot-out they have gone through, as well as two out of three at the Euros, losing only their first one in the 1976 final to Czechoslovakia.

They also beat England on penalties at Wembley in the semi-finals of the 1996 edition before going on to win their third European crown.

"We are going into the game wanting to win it over 90 minutes," Havertz told a news conference at their team base in Bavaria yesterday.

"It could, of course, go to penalties at this stage of the tournament, so we have to be prepared.

"Obviously, after training, we hit a few penalties to see who the better penalty takers are.

"But it is not the biggest issue of the game. The 120 minutes before that could be far more important and putting too much pressure on yourself (with penalties) is not good."

The Germans won just one game in their group but advanced in second place after a 2-2 draw against Hungary in Munich last Wednesday, when Havertz scored his second goal in the group stage.

England were equally unimpressive but even more efficient to top Group D with seven points and no goals conceded, but they are the lowest-scoring team ever to top a Euros group, with just two goals.

"It would be wrong to underestimate them. We know England well. They have some of the world's best players and, yes, they also have room for improvement," said Havertz, who could face his Chelsea teammates Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount.

"But England have not yet conceded a goal in the tournament and they have so many individual qualities.

"You have to respect them but we are also a team with good players. For me, and the entire team, it will be a special game."

While Germany are not big on penalties, England will be completely focused and well prepared if their meeting ends in a shoot-out, said defender John Stones.

The Three Lions banished a decades-long curse of failing in penalty shoot-outs with a nail-biting 4-3 last-16 victory over Colombia in the 2018 World Cup, where they finished fourth.

"With how we do it now, we've been practising so much," Stones was quoted as saying by the BBC.