Germany, Bayern legend Mueller dies aged 75

Germany great Gerd Mueller, widely regarded as one of the game's greatest goalscorers, has died at the age of 75, his former club Bayern Munich said yesterday.

Bayern did not give details of Mueller's death, but his wife had earlier revealed that he had Alzheimer's Disease, a form of dementia, since 2015.

Mueller scored 68 goals in 62 international matches for West Germany, winning the World Cup in 1974.

He is also third in the World Cup's all-time scorers' list with 14 goals, behind Ronaldo (15) and Miroslav Klose (16).

Having joined Bayern in 1964, Mueller - an instinctive goalscorer who was good in the air and quick on his feet - pumped in 566 goals in 607 competitive games for the club.

He also set a record of 365 goals in the Bundesliga in a trophy-laden career that included four league titles and three European Cups with Bayern.

"Today is a sad, black day for Bayern and all of its fans. Gerd Mueller was the greatest striker there has ever been and a fine person, a personality in world football," Bayern president Herbert Hainer said in a statement.

Mueller's Bundesliga scoring record for a single campaign stood for nearly five decades until Robert Lewandowski netted his 41st goal of the 2020/21 season to eclipse it in May.