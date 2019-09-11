Football

Germany beat Northern Ireland to climb top of Group C

Joachim Loew. PHOTO: AFP
Match Report
Sep 11, 2019 06:00 am

Germany coach Joachim Loew said his team are still in a "learning phase" after they got their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign back on track with a nervy 2-0 win over Northern Ireland yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Germany came to Belfast in need of a win after a 4-2 home defeat by Holland in Hamburg last Friday left them in danger of dropping out of the top-two automatic qualification spots.

But second-half goals by Marcel Halstenberg and Serge Gnabry saw them knock Northern Ireland off the top of Group C, ending a run of four wins in four for Michael O'Neill's side.

"We were under pressure after the defeat by Holland," Loew told broadcaster RTL.

"We had to overcome a few problems - the Northern Irish were brave... We are in a learning phase."- AFP

