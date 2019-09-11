Germany beat Northern Ireland to climb top of Group C

Germany coach Joachim Loew said his team are still in a "learning phase" after they got their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign back on track with a nervy 2-0 win over Northern Ireland yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Germany came to Belfast in need of a win after a 4-2 home defeat by Holland in Hamburg last Friday left them in danger of dropping out of the top-two automatic qualification spots.

But second-half goals by Marcel Halstenberg and Serge Gnabry saw them knock Northern Ireland off the top of Group C, ending a run of four wins in four for Michael O'Neill's side.

"We were under pressure after the defeat by Holland," Loew told broadcaster RTL.