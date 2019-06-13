Germany blitz Estonia 8-0, Italy need late goal to beat Bosnia

Germany scored five times in 37 first-half minutes to crush Estonia 8-0 yesterday morning (Singapore time) and make it three wins in three Euro 2020 Group C qualifiers.

The Germans are on nine points, three behind group leaders Northern Ireland, who have four wins from four, but needed an 86th-minute winner by Paddy McNair to edge past hosts Belarus 1-0.

Germany got off to an explosive start, and two goals from Marco Reus and one from Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka and Ilkay Guendogan saw them kill off the game by the 37th minute at the Opel Arena in Mainz.

Gnabry doubled his tally in the second half with Leroy Sane and substitute Timo Werner also finding the net.

Like Germany, Italy also maintained their 100 per cent record in qualifying but needed a late Marco Verratti goal to seal a come-from-behind 2-1 win against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Group J.

Italy-based Edin Dzeko opened the scoring for the visitors at the Juventus Stadium in Turin on 32 minutes, but Lorenzo Insigne levelled proceedings four minutes into the second half with a stunning volley.

Four minutes from time, the Napoli captain turned provider for Marco Verratti to complete the comeback.

Roberto Mancini's side are top of Group J with 12 points after four games with 13 goals scored and just one conceded.

In Group H, France bounced back from a shock loss to Turkey last week with a 4-0 away victory over Andorra at Estadi Nacional. Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring before three players, Wissam Ben Yedder - Florian Thauvin and Kurt Zouma - scored their first goals for France.

The result sends France back to the top of Group H, level on points with Turkey and Iceland.

Iceland beat the Turks 2-1 at Laugardalsvollur in Reykjavik thanks to two headers by defender Ragnar Sigurdsson.