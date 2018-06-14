Germany, Brazil are local experts' top picks

This is likely to be the last World Cup for Argentina players like Lionel Messi.

GERMANY

Ex-international Lionel Lewis

Germany because they have a well-balanced team from defence all the way to their forwards.

Ex-international Lim Tong Hai

Germany are seasoned campaigners and they have the know-how.

They have players who can live up to expectations like (Joshua) Kimmich at the back and (Toni) Kroos and (Sami) Khedira in the middle.

Their only weakness is that they lack prominent forwards.

They haven't done well in friendlies recently, but that may not be a bad thing because they're just trying out new players, and they should come out unscathed in their group.

Ex-international R. Sasikumar

Germany, because I look at the squad,

I look at all the stats and the current form, I think that they will be the team to beat.

Having said that, there are probably four or five teams that can actually win it, but I think Germany will probably have the edge over many other teams.

Coming very close in second will be Brazil. My take is that Brazil will meet Germany in the final.

BRAZIL

Interim national coach Fandi Ahmad

They are mature now as a team. Most of their players are playing at the top level in different countries and now they are strong in all departments - from goalkeeping, defence to attack.

Home United coach Aidil Sharin

I like to see good football, they play very good football.

Brazil have a lot of things to prove this time around because the last World Cup, when they lost 7-1 to Germany in the semi-finals, was a big failure.

They have something to prove with a new coach and you can see that the players are playing top-level football so I would love for Brazil to win the World Cup.

FRANCE

Former Thai international Therdsak Chaiman

France have so much quality in their squad with players such as Kylian

Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante. There are also others like Nabil Fekir, who was recently linked with a move to Liverpool.

They also have a lot of squad depth and I believe they will finally reach their full potential at this World Cup.

GERMANY-BRAZIL FINAL

Ex-international Aleksandar Duric

Germany are heavy contenders to win because they are really strong. They have a young squad, unbeaten in all the qualifiers.

Brazil have Neymar, Argentina have Messi - they're really the dark horses.

I would like to see Germany and Brazil in the final for the Selecao to get back from the disaster at the last World Cup.

Ex-international Noh Alam Shah

Germany, because they have experience. You look at how they worked over the past few World Cups, they are a united side and they always do well. They don't rely on individuals, but more of teamwork.

Brazil, because they have good depth and balance. They have good players like Neymar, and even other players like Philippe Coutinho have experience and bring good balance to the team.

ARGENTINA-BRAZIL FINAL

Ex-international Malek Awab

Argentina have not won a major tournament for some time, and this will be the last World Cup for players such as Lionel Messi and Angel di Maria.

So it's now or never for them.

For Brazil, they are always one of the favourites. They have too many good players and are quite strong in all departments.

Neymar is a household name, but of course just Neymar is not enough; they have players like Philippe Coutinho and Gabriel Jesus who can also do the damage.

GERMANY-FRANCE FINAL

Co-owner of football goods retailer Weston Corporation, Rajbir Chopra

It will be an all European final between Germany and France, just by the depth and quality of these two squads.