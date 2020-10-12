Germany clinch first Nations League win

Germany pipped hosts Ukraine 2-1 in a Nations League A, Group 4 match yesterday morning (Singapore time) for their first win in four matches and their first ever victory in this competition.

Matthias Ginter put them ahead in the 20th minute and Leon Goretzka pounced on a mistake by Ukraine goalkeeper Georgiy Bushchan to make it 2-0 in the 49th minute. Ukraine scored through a 76th-minute penalty by Ruslan Malinovskyi.