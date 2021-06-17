Germany coach Joachim Loew: We have 2 games, we can fix it

Another opening defeat in a major tournament has increased the pressure on Germany coach Joachim Loew.

Die Mannschaft looked toothless in attack in their 1-0 Group F loss to France yesterday morning (Singapore time), with the returning Thomas Mueller failing to gel with Kai Havertz and Serge Gnabry up front.

The trio mustered just one shot between them.

"It's up to us to crank things up in the next two or three days," said Loew. "We have to look to improve, because we need a goal or two."

Despite having more possession, running 4km more than the French as a team and completing nearly twice as many passes, Germany came up short.

The second-half introduction of Timo Werner and Leroy Sane also did not change much.

Loew's men desperately need to bounce back in their next match against defending champions Portugal on Saturday to avoid a repeat of their group-stage exit at the last World Cup, where they also lost 1-0 in their opener - to Mexico.

There is talk of a switch from a three-man central defence to a back four to push forward with an extra player in midfield.

"We have two systems that we can both play well," said midfielder Ilkay Guendogan.