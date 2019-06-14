Germany on course to avoid rampant United States

Germany beat Spain 1-0 yesterday morning (Singapore time) to take control of Group B in the women's World Cup, virtually assuring themselves of missing the free-scoring United States in the last 16.

The two-time champions, who beat China in their group opener, are on six points, with Spain in second on three. China and South Africa have no points ahead of their clash this morning.

When asked by reporters if watching the US dismantle Thailand was "extra motivation" for her side to win the group, Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said "both teams knew they didn't want to play the winners of Group F (the US are current leaders)".

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Sara Daebritz grabbed the winner on the rebound in the 42nd minute, sliding in to push the ball over the line after Spain goalkeeper Sandra Panos had blocked an Alexandra Popp header.

"We did not start well, we were nervous for some reason. We were lucky not to fall a goal behind," said Voss-Tecklenburg, whose side extended their unbeaten run to 14 matches.