Germany the greatest team with no greats

Germany, boasting the likes of Toni Kroos (No. 8) and Thomas Mueller, have turned the concept of utilitarian football into an art form.

GROUP F FIXTURES

June 17: Germany v Mexico, 11pm

June 18: Sweden v South Korea, 8pm

June 23: South Korea v Mexico, 11pm

June 24: Germany v Sweden, 2am

June 27: South Korea v Germany, 10pm

June 27: Mexico v Sweden, 10pm

Toni Kroos defines his understated brilliance for both club and country.

In last month's Champions League final, the Real Madrid midfielder put on a masterful, intelligent performance that almost went unnoticed.

He operated in the shadows, stopping Liverpool's gegenpressing and directing play with minimal fuss.

It's no coincidence that Real Madrid and Germany are frequently caught up in the same, interminable debate.

How can they be considered the greatest team when they don't have the greatest players?

In the case of Germany, it's obvious. The world champions are the greatest team because they are the greatest team.

Coach: Joachim Loew No coach has retained the World Cup since Italy's Vittorio Pozzo in 1938. No team have won the World Cup after lifting the Confederations Cup (which Germany won last year). Loew is adamant he can make history twice over. Several legends retired in 2014, but he skilfully won the Confederations Cup with second-stringers. He needs to successfully blend that youth with the likes of Kroos and Mueller to have any chance of making history. Star players: Toni Kroos, Mesut Oezil, Joshua Kimmich Best World Cup result: Winners (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014) Performance at last World Cup: Winners

Joachim Loew and Die Mannschaft's peerless coaches have nurtured a collective work ethic without parallel.

Germany have turned the concept of utilitarian football into an art form, the greatest happiness of the greatest number, which is why Thomas Mueller, Sami Khedira and the exasperating Mesut Oezil in particular, usually find a level of consistency that can elude them at club level.

Ever since the Bundesliga's coaching and grassroots reboot at the turn of the century, every aspect of the game, from data analysis to the kitman, is geared towards delivering success at international tournaments.

The success has been nothing short of phenomenal, reaching the semi-finals in the last three World Cups and the last three Euros. Their famous triumph in the Maracana in 2014 didn't feel like a fluke, but a course correction. German order had been restored.

But there's a little disorder at the back.

The recent Champions League final illustrated another aspect of Germany's World Cup preparations beyond Kroos' quiet control - concerns over a German goalkeeper.

Loris Karius isn't getting anywhere near his national squad, of course, but the No.1 position is certainly causing Loew a mild headache at least.

At the previous World Cup, Manuel Neuer epitomised the fashionable practice of the sweeper-keeper, long before Pep Guardiola obsessed over the role at Manchester City.

Within the goalkeepers' union, Neuer arguably boasts the best distribution. But he hasn't kicked a competitive ball since September. Even if he's declared physically fit for Sunday's opener against Mexico, he won't be match fit.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is an able deputy, but Neuer fits seamlessly into Loew's possession-based template.

Still, Germany's major concern isn't over their keepers, but their competition. Die Mannschaft's team ethic remains admirable, but contenders such as France, Brazil and Spain also have a similar collective emphasis.

They also have the superstars. World Cup rivals have closed the gap on Germany.

Despite his Champions League heroics with his club, Kroos is going to find it much harder to retain the World Cup with his country.

