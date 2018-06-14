Germany hold open training session
Germany got down to business in the defence of their World Cup title yesterday with their first training session in Russia, which was open to the public.
Around 400 spectators, and 200 media saw coach Joachim Loew put the squad through their paces in a series of short matches, with Manuel Neuer, Mesut Oezil and Jerome Boateng continuing their bid to regain full fitness.
Germany open their World Cup campaign at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday when they face Mexico. Their other opponents in Group F are Sweden and South Korea. - AFP
