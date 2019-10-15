Germany show can-do spirit after Emre Can's red card

Germany coach Joachim Loew praised his side's response after going a man down in their 3-0 win over Estonia yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Ilkay Guendogan scored two second-half goals to help Die Mannschaft claim a crucial win away to lowly Estonia in their Euro 2020 qualifier, despite the dismissal of makeshift centre-back Emre Can after just 14 minutes.

Germany won 8-0 when the sides met in Mainz in June, but the visitors got into trouble when Can was sent off in Tallinn for a foul as the last man.

After a goalless first half, Guendogan struck twice before substitute striker Timo Werner added a third to keep Germany on course to qualify for next year's Finals.

Loew said he has no complaints about Can's red card, adding: "After the sending-off, we had to reorganise ourselves a little, we had to retain composure and increase the tempo.

"In the second half, the team did that really well."

With the win, the former world champions stay second in the table, but moved level on 15 points with Group C leaders Holland, who beat Belarus 2-1 in Minsk hours earlier.

Victories against Belarus in Moenchengladbach and Northern Ireland in Frankfurt next month will ensure Germany a place at Euro 2020.

Germany were dealt a blow before kick-off when in-form winger Serge Gnabry, who scored in last Wednesday's 2-2 friendly draw with Argentina in Dortmund, was pulled from the starting line-up with a leg issue, adding to their injury woes.