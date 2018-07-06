Get a 270-degree match-viewing experience at RWS
Get set for more twists and turns as the World Cup drama unfolds during the quarter-finals this weekend.
Football fans can cheer on their favourite teams in the comfort of multi-tiered football pitch seats at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS)'s Resorts World Theatre.
Those who want a closer glimpse of the excitement can relax on the football turf.
As the battle for the coveted trophy intensifies in the semi-finals and final, guests never miss a moment at Resorts World Ballroom, where seven large screens will create a 270-degree viewing experience, while the theatre will have an artificial turf and seats.
Entry to the ballroom and theatre is free. There are F&B packages priced at $168 (VIP) and $20 (regular), as well as a-la-carte options.
Top the night with fringe activities like foosball, beer pong and electronic darts.
Those who purchase packages stand a chance to win attractive prizes in a lucky draw. Reserve your seats at bit.ly/TNP-FootballFever
