Get a 270-degree match-viewing experience at RWS

Fans cheering on their teams at the Resorts World Theatre. PHOTO: RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA
Jul 06, 2018 06:00 am

Get set for more twists and turns as the World Cup drama unfolds during the quarter-finals this weekend.

Football fans can cheer on their favourite teams in the comfort of multi-tiered football pitch seats at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS)'s Resorts World Theatre.

Those who want a closer glimpse of the excitement can relax on the football turf.

As the battle for the coveted trophy intensifies in the semi-finals and final, guests never miss a moment at Resorts World Ballroom, where seven large screens will create a 270-degree viewing experience, while the theatre will have an artificial turf and seats.

Entry to the ballroom and theatre is free. There are F&B packages priced at $168 (VIP) and $20 (regular), as well as a-la-carte options.

Top the night with fringe activities like foosball, beer pong and electronic darts.

Those who purchase packages stand a chance to win attractive prizes in a lucky draw. Reserve your seats at bit.ly/TNP-FootballFever

