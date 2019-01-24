Getafe take 1-0 Copa del Rey lead

Jorge Molina's 77th-minute strike earned Getafe a 1-0 home Copa del Rey win over seven-time winners Valencia in a feisty quarter-final, first-leg clash yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Twice runners-up Getafe, who were beaten by Valencia in the 2008 final, took the lead when Molina controlled the ball deep in the box and then rifled home to hand Getafe the advantage ahead of next week's second leg at Valencia's Mestalla Stadium.

"It was important to keep a clean sheet," said Getafe midfielder Francisco Portillo.