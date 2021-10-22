Getting abused is part and parcel of being an EPL manager, says Dyche

The abuse directed at football managers has come under the spotlight, following Steve Bruce's revelation of what he had endured as Newcastle United boss.

The 60-year-old ended a 21/2-year stint with the Magpies by mutual consent on Wednesday, after the club were taken over by a Saudi Arabia-led consortium.

His last match was Sunday's 3-2 home defeat by Tottenham Hotspur, which left them second from bottom and still winless after eight games.

Bruce told The Telegraph that people wanted him to fail at Newcastle and called him "a fat waste of space, a stupid, tactically inept cabbage head".

Such remarks saddened Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Gunners' English Premier League game at home to Aston Villa tomorrow morning (Singapore time), Arteta said: "You're talking about someone that's been in the game over 40 years, that has managed over 1,000 games.

"He's telling you with that experience that he struggled with that kind of abuse."

Bruce, a lifelong Newcastle fan, had been an unpopular choice for some supporters following his appointment in 2019 after Rafael Benitez left the club.

But, despite the lack of resources under negligent former owner Mike Ashley, Bruce guided Newcastle to 13th and 12th-placed finishes in the league and helped them reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and the League Cup.

But such abuse is just an unfortunate aspect of being a Premier League manager, Burnley boss Sean Dyche said yesterday.

"It's a reality of the job, it gets worse every year because of the coverage," Dyche told reporters ahead of the Clarets' trip to Southampton tomorrow.

"Everyone's got a phone, everyone's suddenly a pundit of sorts, a reporter if you like, of sorts, sharing opinions.

"It's the unfortunate side of the job, he's certainly well versed, a 1,000-game manager which is incredible. I've got enough respect for him as a manager but also as a person or friend in football.

"When it gets to an unacceptable level where I think Steve's point was then someone with the respect in the game that he's got... for him to say that, it must have gone too far."

Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo empathised with Bruce, who had also mentioned how the job had affected his family.

"You always take your work home with you, especially in a job like this that consumes so much energy. I speak for myself, it's impossible to separate things," said Nuno, whose side face West Ham United at London Stadium on Sunday.

"Of course it hurts (the family)... At the same time, you have to get away from that and focus on what you have to do to react and improve and put things better."