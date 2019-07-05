Gianluigi Buffon seals return to Juventus
Ex-Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has returned to Juventus on a one-year contract after spending a season at Paris Saint-Germain.
The 41-year-old, who will be number two to Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, previously spent 17 seasons with the Turin club, winning nine Serie A titles and playing three Champions League finals.
He passed a medical yesterday ahead of his contract signing, which is likely to entail a coaching or directorial role at the end of the one-year deal, reported football-italia.net.
The veteran custodian, who won the 2006 World Cup and is Italy's most-capped player with 176 appearances, joined PSG last summer and played 25 times in all competitions, winning the Ligue 1 title and the curtain-raiser Champions Trophy. - AFP
