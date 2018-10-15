Gibraltar win first match after gaffe
Gibraltar won a competitive international for the first time with a 1-0 Nations League victory over hosts Armenia in Yerevan yesterday morning (Singapore time) - after being mistaken for Liechtenstein.
The tiny British overseas territory beat an Armenia team including Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan, thanks to Joseph Chipolina's 50th-minute penalty.
Yet the night had begun badly for the visitors when the national anthem of Liechtenstein was played before kick-off. The Armenian FA then made an announcement at the stadium, apologising for the error. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now