Gibraltar win first match after gaffe

Oct 15, 2018 06:00 am

Gibraltar won a competitive international for the first time with a 1-0 Nations League victory over hosts Armenia in Yerevan yesterday morning (Singapore time) - after being mistaken for Liechtenstein.

The tiny British overseas territory beat an Armenia team including Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan, thanks to Joseph Chipolina's 50th-minute penalty.

Yet the night had begun badly for the visitors when the national anthem of Liechtenstein was played before kick-off. The Armenian FA then made an announcement at the stadium, apologising for the error. - REUTERS

