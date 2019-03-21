Giggs hits back at Zlatan’s criticism of United’s ‘Circle of Ferguson’

Ryan Giggs has responded to Zlatan Ibrahimovic's criticism of the Class of 92 by insisting players with "over 2,000 games between us" are entitled to have an opinion about Manchester United.

Former United striker Ibrahimovic claimed in a newspaper interview that the ongoing loyalty of Giggs and other pundits such as Gary Neville and Paul Scholes to Sir Alex Ferguson has fuelled criticism of Paul Pogba.

Ibrahimovic said that the criticism of Pogba dated back to his decision to walk away from Old Trafford and sign for Juventus in 2012 when Ferguson was still United manager and he also added that the former stars should look to help rather than criticise the club.

"They are not there any more," Ibrahimovic told the Daily Mirror.

"They are on TV and complaining all the time because they are not active in the club.

"If you want to work in the club, go and search for work in the club. So you cannot be on TV and always complaining and criticising. Yeah, OK, you've had your time, we know it.

"With Pogba, he was with United when he was young, then he went out and he came back.

"And, in the circle of Ferguson, they don't like that. Because they stayed all their life under Ferguson and they never moved from Ferguson.

"And they didn't even talk if Ferguson didn't tell them to open their mouth.

"So now if they are talking, I don't know whether Ferguson gave them permission or not."

Wales manager Giggs, who was speaking at United's training base where Wales were preparing for this morning's friendly against Trinidad and Tobago, however, disagrees with Ibrahimovic, who played 53 games for United after being signed by Jose Mourinho in 2016 before joining LA Galaxy last March.

DIFFERENT OPINIONS

"Only Nicky (Butt) is connected with the club now but, when you play over 2,000 games between us, we are going to have an opinion," said Giggs, who made a record 963 appearances for United between 1991 and 2014.

"Sometimes it's positive, sometimes negative, but it doesn't have an effect on results. We are supporters. That's what football is about, having different opinions.

"But he (Ibrahimovic) obviously knows more about the club than us."