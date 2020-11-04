Giggs to miss Wales' games after allegations of assaulting girlfriend

Wales manager Ryan Giggs and the Football Association of Wales (FAW) have "mutually agreed" that he will not take charge of upcoming internationals, after he was arrested on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend Kate Greville.

The 46-year-old former Manchester United star, who was later released on bail, has denied "all allegations of assault" and is cooperating with police, according to a statement released by his representative.

But he will not be at the helm for a friendly against the United States on Nov 12 and Nations League games against Ireland (Nov 15) and Finland (Nov 18).

"The Football Association of Wales and Ryan Giggs have mutually agreed that he will not be involved in the upcoming international camp," said an FAW statement yesterday.

Robert Page, a key member of Wales' backroom staff, will take over temporarily with Giggs' support. Wales were supposed to announce their squad yesterday, but those plans were pushed to tomorrow as news broke of Giggs' arrest.

The Sun said police were called to Giggs' home late on Sunday and he was arrested and questioned on suspicion of actual bodily harm and assault.

The paper quoted the police as saying: "Police were called at 10.05pm on Sunday to reports of a disturbance. A woman in her 30s sustained minor injuries but did not require any treatment.