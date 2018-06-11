Giroud expected to be fit, Pogba to start against Australia: Deschamps

Olivier Giroud has his head bandaged due to a 6cm-long cut on his forehead.

Olivier Giroud should be fit to play in France's World Cup opener against Australia on Saturday, despite leaving the pitch with a bloodied forehead during yesterday morning's 1-1 draw with the United States, coach Didier Deschamps said.

The France coach added that midfielder Paul Pogba, whose performances have been under-par during the warm-up matches, was also "very likely" to start Les Bleus' first game in Group C, after impressing against the US.

Said the 49-year-old coach: "(Pogba's) match and his match last Friday were worlds apart. I'm satisfied with the work we have done."

There was a moment of concern during the match as Giroud required treatment after suffering a bloody gash on his head following a clash with Matt Miazga.

Deschamps told TF1 yesterday that Giroud has "a beautiful cut of six centimetres but he should be ready".

Earlier, the France coach admitted that Les Bleus lacked "juice", as they wrapped up their pre-World Cup friendlies.

However, he insisted that his players' dip in energy levels was due to the tough training they had during the past week.

He said: "I always expect better. But tonight, we lacked a bit of spring in our step as we have been working very hard all week. Even though we had a lot of chances, we didn't get many efforts on target.

"We lacked a bit of precision and mobility. I won't say it pleases me, but it's part of the preparation process."

Les Bleus found themselves behind after a defensive lapse in the 44th minute.

Defender Djibril Sidibe slipped, allowing United States striker Julian Green to go through and beat goalkeeper Hugo Lloris at his near post.

Deschamps jumped to Lloris' defence, saying: "Tonight, obviously he knows it, he can do better on the goal that we conceded, even if there is an error of Djibril Sidibe."

Kylian Mbappe then came close with a curled free-kick in the 69th minute, but eventually found the target nine minutes later after latching on to a perfect cross from substitute Benjamin Pavard.

Deschamps added: "Tonight wasn't the best, but I'm not complaining about our troubles.

"Even though it's linked to the recent workload, fatigue can be no excuse. No, we'll get to work on our explosivity and speed."

FRANCE: Hugo Lloris, Djibril Sidibe (Benjamin Pavard 74), Raphael Varane, Samuel Umtiti, Benjamin Mendy (Lucas Hernandez 66), N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Blaise Matuidi (Corentin Tolisso 58), Antoine Griezmann (Nabil Fekir 69), Kylian Mbappe (Thomas Lemar 88), Olivier Giroud (Ousmane Dembele 58)