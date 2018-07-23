Give Emery time: Seaman

New Arsenal manager Unai Emery has already signed five players.

Give new boss Unai Emery time to transform the misfiring Gunners.

That is the message from former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman ahead of a new season with a new boss at the helm.

"If I am honest, I don't think it will click straight away because it is a new manager," Seaman told The Mirror.

"It is a whole new different way of Arsenal. I am back here (at the Emirates Stadium) and I am still seeing Arsene's (Wenger) face everywhere.

"I see him in the dugout - moaning and groaning, and throwing water bottles, and struggling with his zip, stuff like that.

"So it is going to be really hard to get used to somebody else in that seat.

"It will take time, but I think realistically top four would be a great season for us."

It's a sentiment shared by his former Gunners teammate John Hartson, who believes the Gunners are far behind other big clubs in terms of signing top tier talent.

He told the Daily Star: "Arsenal fans are going to have to be patient for a couple of seasons, not demanding such success because I believe they're still way behind in the market for the best players in the world, I really do.

"I think I share a lot of opinions even with their own fans.

"But they've appointed Emery, he's got a very impressive CV behind him in terms of the Europa League.

"I think they need to be a bit patient with him and I believe in time, he's got the capabilities if he's given the funds to add to the group they've got.

"But they're still a long way from signing the best players in the world, as when the best players in the world become available, they're never in for them.

"Why aren't they in for (Eden) Hazard? Why aren't they in for Willian?

"Why aren't they in for these big players that would probably cost £80m? I don't think they're prepared to go there."

The former Welsh striker picked the two Manchester clubs and Liverpool to finish ahead of his former side, adding: "You've got Liverpool, look how strong they are with their front three.

"For me, Liverpool and Man City, Man United, they're not going to be happy with finishing second, (Jose) Mourinho's going to go again.

TRANSITION

"So, I still think Arsenal are in a bit of a transition.

"I think it's going to take a bit of time for Emery to put his stamp on the club."

Emery and his Gunners were scheduled to arrive in Singapore this morning for the International Champions Cup at the National Stadium this week.

For Arsenal supporters who were used to seeing Wenger in the dugout for the last 22 years, it will be an unfamiliar sight on the bench when the Gunners take on Atletico Madrid on Thursday and Emery's former club Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday at Kallang.

On the pitch though, there will be the usual faces such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Aaron Ramsey mixing it up with a sprinkling of new signings.

Emery has wasted no time in bringing in reinforcements.

He has signed five new players - German goalkeeper Bernd Leno, Greek defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos, teenage French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, Uruguayan midfield enforcer Lucas Torreira and Swiss right-back Stephan Lichtsteiner.

The latter two will not be here due to their recent World Cup exertions.