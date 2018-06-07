Give Fred time, says Rivaldo

Brazilian midfielder Fred will need time to adapt to the demands of English football but has all the attributes to succeed at Manchester United, said former World Player of the Year Rivaldo.

United confirmed on Tuesday that they had reached an agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk to sign Fred for £52 million pounds (S$92.7 million), according to British media reports. It was swiftly followed by news yesterday that the club had signed teenage Portuguese fullback Diogo Dalot.

Fred, 25, has made eight appearances for Brazil and was named in his country's 23-man squad for the World Cup, and Rivaldo reckons his compatriot could be the missing piece of United's midfield jigsaw.

"He is a wonderful player," Reuters quoted 2002 World Cup winner Rivaldo as saying.

"Like any other player when you move to a new country, he will need a little bit of time to adapt. But when you are a good player and a brilliant midfielder like he is, he is going to do well.

"He is going to be good for Manchester United and they will be good for him."

It's a sentiment shared by Fred's Brazil teammate Willian.

When asked if he could make an impact at United, the Chelsea midfielder said: "Of course, no doubt about that. He has a lot of qualities. He can improve (them) a lot."

United boss Jose Mourinho has been keen to strengthen his midfield following the retirement of Michael Carrick and the uncertainty surrounding the future of Marouane Fellaini.

Fred will be the fourth Brazilian midfielder to join United, after Kleberson, Anderson and Rodrigo Possebon.

Describing his compatriot, Possebon said: "He's a versatile midfielder, can play any position in the centre of the park, but his best role is as a box-to-box midfielder - because of his capacity to defend, create and finish.

"He has energy, pace and power, great technique, has good passing vision, dribbling ability and plays with both feet."

Fred's former assistant manager at Shakhtar, Miguel Cardoso, meanwhile, believes it is his former charge's decisiveness which will impress Mourinho the most.

He told The Independent: "He is the type of player that, when things are going badly, you can give the ball to him.

"He has balls of steel...

"Whatever Jose will ask of him, he will try to do it well.

"He's also decisive, that I think Mourinho will like.

"He plays for the team. If he has to do something on the pitch, he'll do it."

Former United captain Paul Ince believes the signing of Fred is a sign Mourinho could be adopting a more attacking brand of football.

He told Yahoo!: "Once he brought (Alexis) Sanchez in, I thought that was a sign that he was trying to change things, and the same with this new signing Fred.

"He is signing attacking, exciting players, but he has to give them licence to express themselves."

Fred isn't the only new name at Old Trafford, with United announcing yesterday that they have signed 19-year-old right-back Dalot from Porto on a five-year deal for a fee British media reported to be £17.4m.

Mourinho dubbed his compatriot the best fullback of his age group, telling the club's website: "He has all the attributes that a fullback needs - physicality, tactical intelligence and technical quality, combined with a Porto academy mentality which prepares players for the maturity they need at the professional level.

"In his age group, he is the best fullback in Europe."

Dalot's former Porto teammate Miguel Layun seems to agree, telling Portuguese newspaper O Jogo: "(He) can be the best fullback in the world in a few years."