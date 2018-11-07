Give Marcus a run: Ferdinand

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes Marcus Rashford should be given a run in the starting line-up, even though it is not clear what his best position is yet.

"You look at (Romelu) Lukaku. Lukaku's goalscoring record is up there, it's fantastic, he scores goals," said the TV pundit. "But in the best teams, you need more than that.

"You need to be able to bring other people into play, you need to be able to complement other players in your team, things have to be set up off you.

"At the moment, I see in a Man United shirt that some things break down in Lukaku. And that affects other players in the team, like (Paul) Pogba and (Jesse) Lingard, who want to play off people."

Lukaku missed last Saturday's 2-1 win over Bournemouth due to injury, while Rashford started on the bench as Jose Mourinho opted for a three-man forward line, with Anthony Martial and Juan Mata deployed either side of Alexis Sanchez.

The former Arsenal man was instrumental in United's first-half equaliser, setting up Martial, and will be disappointed to have been substituted towards the end of the game.

The match, won by substitute Rashford in injury time, was a rare high point for the Chile international, who has struggled to find his feet since arriving at Old Trafford in January - it was his first league start since Sept 22.

Following the much-needed win against Bournemouth, Mourinho praised Sanchez and spelt out his preferred system, saying he did not need a traditional centre-forward to lead his attack.

"The way I like to play is with three attacking players where there is not a clear definition of the winger as a winger," he said, adding that he likes wide men with a striker's appetite.

"And I always had that in my team, with the wingers scoring a lot of goals, sometimes even more goals than the striker," he said.

"So it's not impossible at all to have in the same team at the same time Rashford, Lukaku, Alexis for example. But today Romelu was not available and we thought that Alexis could do what he did.

"What he did, he had a good assist, he had some mobility, he created some problems but then in the second half I knew that by having the two brothers on the bench, Rashford and Lingard, I knew that the brothers could come in and also make an impact."

Juventus will qualify for the knockout stage if they avoid defeat and will secure top spot in the group if they beat United.

Meanwhile, former United defender Jaap Stam has picked Juventus to win the match.