Give Solskjaer the full-time job or fans will rebel: Neville

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lost just once as Manchester United's interim boss. PHOTO: AFP

Gary Neville has warned there will be "mutiny" among the Manchester United supporters if the club hierarchy does not appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the permanent manager at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer's impact on a United side that was labouring under Jose Mourinho until last December has surpassed expectations, with the team unbeaten in 10 English Premier League games and having also secured an FA Cup quarter-final spot.

Following Sunday's 0-0 draw with Liverpool, the 45-year-old has also set an English Premier League record for the most points won by a manager in his first 10 league matches in charge.

Solskjaer's United have garnered 26 points over that period, one more than the previous record set in 2009 by Chelsea's Guus Hiddink.

"I don't think you can give it to someone else, otherwise there would be mutiny," former United defender Neville, who was Solskjaer's teammate from 1996 to 2007, told Sky Sports.

"The fans were singing for him. I think it's very close now - I can't see the club going away from it."

26 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has garnered 26 points in his first 10 EPL games in charge, surpassing the previous record set by Guus Hiddink (25) at Chelsea in 2009.

Injuries forced the Norwegian to make all three substitutions before half-time in Sunday's 0-0 league draw with Liverpool, but Old Trafford was in full voice throughout the 90 minutes, singing the name of their manager.

"Three months ago they were singing 'attack, attack, attack' and today they were singing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's name for all of the second half," Neville added.

"The mood has completely transformed - the atmosphere was one of the best I've seen at Old Trafford for years and it was 0-0! If Manchester United had scored, it would have been incredible."

Solskjaer was proud of the way his players kept Liverpool at bay despite so many injuries.

Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and a half-fit Jesse Lingard all picked up hamstring injuries and had to come off in the first half.

Nemanja Matic suffered a muscle injury during training on Saturday and did not even make the squad, along with Anthony Martial.

Said Solskjaer: "Everything that could have gone wrong in the first half went wrong. We had four injuries - we had to keep Marcus Rashford on - it seemed like it was going to be a tough afternoon.

"I can't remember Liverpool having a chance. Even though they had possession, I can't remember David de Gea making a save."

Solskjaer added that Rashford had to carry on in the match despite having a swollen ankle and could miss the trip to Crystal Palace on Thursday morning (Singapore time).

He said: "If he plays (against Palace), I'll be maybe surprised."

With so many players almost certainly out, youngsters James Garner and Tahith Chong could feature at Selhurst Park.

In spite of the injury situation, Solskjaer showed that he had not lost his sense of humour.

He said: "We'll have 11 players on the pitch on Wednesday night as well.

"Luckily, we've got two days of recovery.

"Michael (Carrick) might be putting his boots on. It's not as bad as needing me yet, but we're all right, we'll be fine."