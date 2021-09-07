Gnabry stars in Germany’s rout of Armenia

Serge Gnabry netted twice as Germany beat Armenia 6-0 at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart yesterday morning (Singapore time) to replace the visitors at the top spot of their World Cup qualifying group.

Gnabry showed off his stirring-gesture celebration with early goals, before Marco Reus and Timo Werner also netted in the first half as Germany raced into a 4-0 half-time lead.

Jonas Hofmann netted the fifth, then helped set up 19-year-old Karim Adeyemi to score on his debut as the Germans usurped the shell-shocked Armenians, who last lost a competitive game more than a year ago, to go two points clear at the top of Group J.

"We took the lead early on, which played into our hands," Gnabry told RTL.

"We were good in front of goal, we could have scored even more."

"We'll take the euphoria with us to Iceland to try to take points there," he added, with one eye on tomorrow's next qualifier in Reykjavik.

In only his second game in charge, Germany coach Hansi Flick made six changes from the starting XI which laboured past minnows Liechtenstein 2-0 last Thursday and this was a completely different level of performance.