Go Foyth and prosper

Juan Foyth (middle) celebrates his winner against Crystal Palace with his Tottenham Hotspur teammates.

Juan Foyth banished the memory of his nightmare English Premier League debut to score Tottenham Hotspur's only goal in a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace yesterday morning (Singapore time).

One week after the 20-year-old Argentinian defender conceded two penalties in the 3-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, he bravely headed home a rebound in the 66th minute as Spurs registered a seventh successive league win over Palace.

"The first half was difficult but the most important thing is we win," Reuters quoted Foyth as saying.

"I think the two penalties I conceded against Wolves, I have to learn from.

"I've worked in training but these two penalties helped me with experience."

Manager Mauricio Pochettino was delighted with Foyth's performance after keeping faith with his centre-half despite his unfortunate start.

"It's fantastic for Foyth," he said.

"His performance today was fantastic. He played so well...

"He is so clever and he has a lot of potential. He has quality and I don't have doubts that he only needs time, and games to improve and show his real quality."

While Pochettino focused on his compatriot's intelligence, midfielder Dele Alli praised Foyth's character.

He told BT Sport: "It says a lot about his character after conceding those two penalties at Wolves.

"He works hard every day in training and he's come in today and got the winner."

The omens were not good for Palace before kick-off when Wilfried Zaha, without whom they seldom win, was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Spurs also suffered an injury when Kieran Trippier appeared to sprain his thigh early on and was replaced by Serge Aurier, who provided the brightest moment of a poor first half with a dangerous cross that Dele Alli and Lucas Moura both failed to convert.

Spurs upped the tempo in the second half although they created few chances beyond Foyth's winner and suffered another injury when Erik Lamela left the field with blood streaming down his face after being kicked accidentally.

Palace should have equalised in injury time when Alexander Sorloth found space in the area, but could only shoot straight at Hugo Lloris.

The defeat means Palace, who have had a punishing run of fixtures, are experiencing their worst home start to a season for 21 years, with only goal difference keeping them out of the drop zone.

"It's been a terrible run for us at the moment - we're playing a lot of the big boys," said goalkeeper Wayne Hennessy.

"We need to do better when we return from international duty."

His manager Roy Hodgson, however, insisted that not much separates England's big guns from his side.

He told the BBC: "The gap between us and the top teams isn't that big - we've shown that in the last few games.

"The players aren't allowing themselves to become disheartened. The attitude throughout was excellent today.

"In the last 20 or 30 minutes, we were laying siege to the Tottenham goal. They will realise that it was quite a fortunate win."