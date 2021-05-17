Goalkeeper Alisson wins it for Liverpool with last-gasp header

EPL WEST BROM LIVERPOOL 1 2 (Hal Robson-Kanu 15) (Mohamed Salah 33, Alisson 90+5)

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson scored in the fifth minute of stoppage-time as the Reds snatched a 2-1 victory at the death against relegated West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns on Monday morning (May 17, Singapore time).

The Brazilian headed home from a corner to secure what could be a precious three points for Liverpool in their bid to qualify for next season's Champions League.

An emotional Alisson then paid tribute to his father, who died in a drowning accident in Brazil in February.

"I am too emotional. For everything happened with me, my family. Football is my life. I played all my life, since I was little, with my father. I hope he is here to see me," said Alisson.

With the win, Liverpool stay in fifth place on 63 points from 36 games, one behind Chelsea in the fourth and final qualification position. Leicester City are in third on 66 points with the latter two to meet on Wednesday morning.

Striker Hal Robson-Kanu had scored in his first English Premier League start in three-and-a-half years to give West Brom the lead, but Mohamed Salah equalised for the visitors to move level with Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane on 22 Premier League goals for the season.

Both sides missed opportunities to add to their score, but it was Alisson’s incredible late winner that clinched a precious victory for the visitors. – REUTERS