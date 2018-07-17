Golden Ball is bittersweet: Modric

Croatia captain Luka Modric said being awarded the Golden Ball for the World Cup's best player was "bittersweet" after losing the final 4-2 to France yesterday morning (Singapore time).

"Obviously I liked the recognition and thanks to those who chose me, but clearly I would have preferred to have won the World Cup," AFP quoted the Real Madrid midfielder as saying.

"It wasn't to be and now we will rest and in the coming days celebrate this because it is still a huge thing for Croatia, but right now the feeling is bittersweet. We are proud of what we have done, but a bit sad at losing the final."

He added that the referee's decision to award France a contentious penalty when the score was level at 1-1 was the turning point of the match. Antoine Griezmann scored the penalty to give France a lead they would not relinquish.

Said Croatia defender Dejan Lovren: "We have been better today, and overall we have been better. France didn't play football. They waited for their chance and they scored.

"They had their one tactic and you have to respect it. They played every game of the tournament like that."