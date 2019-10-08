Gonzalo Higuain helps Juventus end Inter Milan's perfect start

Juventus ended Inter Milan's 100 per cent start to Serie A and took over top spot as Gonzalo Higuain's superb late strike earned a 2-1 victory at the San Siro yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Argentinian striker, who came on as a substitute, applied a clinical finish to a flowing move in the 80th minute.

Paulo Dybala had fired Maurizio Sarri's Juve side in front after four minutes but Inter, who had won all six of their matches before the clash, levelled in the 18th minute.

Matthijs de Ligt was adjudged to have handled in the area and Lautaro Martinez converted the spot-kick.

Higuain's winner then helped Juventus move top with 19 points to Inter's 18.

"Juve is in another category from all points of view, we cannot compare to them," said Inter coach Antonio Conte.

"The gap is there and it is important. We have won six games bringing the car to 200 miles per hour and we will try to do it again."

Atalanta stayed in third spot with a 3-1 win over Lecce, while Napoli are fourth after a 0-0 draw at Torino.

In La Liga, Lionel Messi scored his first goal of the season as Barcelona thrashed Sevilla 4-0 to climb into second spot, two points behind Real Madrid.

But they ended the match with nine men as Ousmane Dembele and debutant Ronald Araujo were sent off.