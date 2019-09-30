Graeme Souness slams Manchester United’s midfield

Former Liverpool midfielder and manager Graeme Souness said Manchester United's defensive reinforcements could prove pointless if they do not improve their midfield.

The Red Devils' big summer transfers were a £80 million (S$135.7m) deal for centre-back Harry Maguire and the £50 million capture of right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

In Souness' column for The Times, ahead of United's clash with Arsenal tomorrow morning (Singapore time), he said: "Until they fix it (their midfield), United's back five will be fire-fighting. They can spend massively on Maguire, give Victor Lindelof a new five-year deal, (David) de Gea four more lucrative years and sign Wan-Bissaka for £50million and it will all be money down the drain."

United have serious injury problems with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba all likely to miss the Arsenal game at Old Trafford.