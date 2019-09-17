Granit Xhaka rips into ‘scared’ Gunners
Arsenal skipper Granit Xhaka accused his teammates of being scared after they threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Watford in the English Premier League on Sunday.
Victory would have put Arsenal in third place and they looked comfortable when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice in the first half at Vicarage Road.
But Arsenal lost control of the game in the second half, as they gifted a goal to Tom Cleverley by trying to play out from the back before a rash challenge by David Luiz allowed Roberto Pereyra to score from the spot.
Xhaka told the BBC that their second-half showing was poor, saying: "We were too scared, nobody wanted the ball." - REUTERS
Singapore's ice hockey boys retain silver at South-east Asia Youth Cup
Singapore's Under-15 ice hockey boys retained their silver medal at the South-east Asia Youth Cup in Bangkok last week.
Despite having only 11 players in the squad - the leanest among the five teams - the Republic's boys gave a creditable account of themselves.
They started by defeating Indonesia 6-1 and the Philippines 5-0, before pipping Malaysia 2-1.
In their final match, they lost 10-1 to hosts and defending champions Thailand.
Several of the players also earned individual accolades.
For instance, co-captain Joshua Chan emerged second out of 80 players in the U-15 boys' ranking by racking up 10 goals and two assists.
