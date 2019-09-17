Granit Xhaka rips into ‘scared’ Gunners

Arsenal skipper Granit Xhaka accused his teammates of being scared after they threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Watford in the English Premier League on Sunday.

Victory would have put Arsenal in third place and they looked comfortable when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice in the first half at Vicarage Road.

But Arsenal lost control of the game in the second half, as they gifted a goal to Tom Cleverley by trying to play out from the back before a rash challenge by David Luiz allowed Roberto Pereyra to score from the spot.