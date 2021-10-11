Football

Grealish, Chilwell score first England goals in 5-0 rout

Oct 11, 2021 06:00 am

Jack Grealish and Ben Chilwell scored their first England goals as the Group I leaders moved closer to World Cup qualification with a 5-0 rout of Andorra yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Chilwell put Gareth Southgate's side ahead in the early stages before Bukayo Saka doubled the lead at the Estadi Nacional.

Tammy Abraham bagged his first England goal for two years after the interval and James Ward-Prowse claimed the fourth before substitute Grealish got a late fifth. - AFP

English football has a vaxxing problem: Richard Buxton
Football

Vaxxing issue afflicts game

