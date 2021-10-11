Grealish, Chilwell score first England goals in 5-0 rout
Jack Grealish and Ben Chilwell scored their first England goals as the Group I leaders moved closer to World Cup qualification with a 5-0 rout of Andorra yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Chilwell put Gareth Southgate's side ahead in the early stages before Bukayo Saka doubled the lead at the Estadi Nacional.
Tammy Abraham bagged his first England goal for two years after the interval and James Ward-Prowse claimed the fourth before substitute Grealish got a late fifth. - AFP
