Griezmann questions tactics after France held 1-1 by Ukraine

Antoine Griezmann has questioned France's tactics after Les Bleus were held 1-1 by Ukraine in their opening World Cup 2022 qualifier yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The world champions struggled with the 4-4-2 system that coach Didier Deschamps had opted for, instead of the usual 4-2-3-1, at the Stade de France.

Griezmann opened accounts with a 19th-minute curler, but Ukraine equalised through Presnel Kimpembe's own goal in the second half.

Griezmann told TF1: "We needed maybe more offensive players who are able to go one-versus-one on the sidelines. We will learn to play in this system and try to start winning again."

Deschamps said he would make changes for Sunday's game against hosts Kazakhstan.