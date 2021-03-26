Griezmann questions tactics after France held 1-1 by Ukraine
Antoine Griezmann has questioned France's tactics after Les Bleus were held 1-1 by Ukraine in their opening World Cup 2022 qualifier yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The world champions struggled with the 4-4-2 system that coach Didier Deschamps had opted for, instead of the usual 4-2-3-1, at the Stade de France.
Griezmann opened accounts with a 19th-minute curler, but Ukraine equalised through Presnel Kimpembe's own goal in the second half.
Griezmann told TF1: "We needed maybe more offensive players who are able to go one-versus-one on the sidelines. We will learn to play in this system and try to start winning again."
Deschamps said he would make changes for Sunday's game against hosts Kazakhstan.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now