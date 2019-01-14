Griezmann scores again as Atletico win

Antoine Griezmann proved to be Atletico Madrid's decisive figure yet again as the Frenchman struck the only goal in a 1-0 win at home to Levante yesterday.

The win kept Diego Simeone's side two points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona, who played Eibar this morning (Singapore time).

Griezmann smashed home from the penalty spot in the 57th minute to score for the fifth consecutive game in all competitions after Levante midfielder Nikola Vukcevic was penalised for handball.

Levante, who were perhaps feeling the effects of beating Barcelona 2-1 on Thursday in the Copa del Rey, had one chance to level but Jose Luis Morales' shot bounced off the chest of Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak.