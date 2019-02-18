Griezmann surpasses Torres with 130th Atletico goal
Antoine Griezmann scored a second-half winner as Atletico Madrid defeated neighbours Rayo Vallecano 1-0 in La Liga on Saturday to provide a timely boost ahead of this week's Champions League showdown with Juventus.
The French forward surpassed Fernando Torres with his 130th goal for the club - the fifth most in Atletico history - as Atletico bounced back from two successive defeats, including last week's 3-1 home loss to Real Madrid.
Griezmann struck for the ninth time in his last 11 outings, forcing home from six metres on 74 minutes after Alvaro Morata laid off a high, looping ball inside the area.
Said Atletico coach Diego Simeone: "Griezmann is an extraordinary player, he always adapts to what the team needs."
The late Luis Aragones, who coached Spain to the Euro 2008, is Atletico's record goalscorer with 172.
Atletico will head to Italy for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Juventus, who beat Frosinone 3-0 last Friday with goals from Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo and Leonardo Bonucci.- AFP
