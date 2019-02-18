Griezmann surpasses Torres with 130th Atletico goal

Antoine Griezmann scored a second-half winner as Atletico Madrid defeated neighbours Rayo Vallecano 1-0 in La Liga on Saturday to provide a timely boost ahead of this week's Champions League showdown with Juventus.

The French forward surpassed Fernando Torres with his 130th goal for the club - the fifth most in Atletico history - as Atletico bounced back from two successive defeats, including last week's 3-1 home loss to Real Madrid.

Griezmann struck for the ninth time in his last 11 outings, forcing home from six metres on 74 minutes after Alvaro Morata laid off a high, looping ball inside the area.

Said Atletico coach Diego Simeone: "Griezmann is an extraordinary player, he always adapts to what the team needs."

The late Luis Aragones, who coached Spain to the Euro 2008, is Atletico's record goalscorer with 172.