Guardiola apologises after wrong calls prove key for City

Pep Guardiola issued a public apology after Manchester City rode their luck to storm back and beat Swansea City 3-2 in the FA Cup quarter-finals yesterday morning (Singapore time) and stay on track for the Quadruple.

The City manager's decision to name Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling among his substitutes at the Liberty Stadium in south Wales looked set to backfire as the Championship side made the most of their absence to surge into a surprise 2-0 half-time lead.

The Swans looked set to end City's four-pronged pursuit of honours when they took command of the tie after Matt Grimes converted a 20th-minute penalty and Bersant Celina finished off a fine move by curling a shot beyond Ederson nine minutes later.

The English Premier League champions mounted a stunning recovery to overcome the daunting deficit after Sterling and Aguero entered the fray either side of the hour mark but the win was achieved in controversial circumstances with the equaliser and Aguero's winner hotly disputed.

After Bernardo Silva pulled a goal back by curling a shot beyond the impressive Swansea goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt, TV replays suggested that City were the beneficiaries of two incorrect decisions by referee Andre Marriner that may have been overruled had the VAR system been in use.

Marriner pointed to the spot after Cameron Carter-Vickers was judged to have tripped Sterling. Aguero's penalty struck the post and went in off Nordfeldt while the Argentinian's winning goal should have been disallowed for offside.

"If it is not a penalty, and it is offside like the people say, I'm sorry," Guardiola said.

"They ask all the clubs about the VAR and all around Europe, the VAR is there, and here it's not. I don't like to lose games when the decisions are wrong but the referees don't want to make wrong decisions, but they must be helped.

"It's centimetres. Sometimes the VAR takes three minutes to make a decision, so imagine taking that decision in one second during the game. It is not easy.

"But, at the same time, we played incredibly well." - AFP

