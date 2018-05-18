Guardiola: Brazil lucky to have both Firmino and Jesus

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Brazil face a selection dilemma whether to start with his team's striker Gabriel Jesus or Liverpool's Roberto Firmino at next month's World Cup.

Jesus scored 17 goals in all competitions for English Premier League champions City this season, while Firmino has netted 27 to help Liverpool secure a fourth-placed league finish and reach the Champions League final.

Brazil coach Tite suggested during his squad announcement on Monday that Jesus' record of nine goals in 15 international matches could see the 21-year-old start over Firmino at the World Cup.

Guardiola, however, remained neutral on the selection debate, saying both players have their qualities.

"Lucky for Brazil that they have two incredible strikers. Gabriel has an energy, his desire is contagious, his movement... This will calm down with age. Firmino is older, has already played in other places," Guardiola told ESPN.

"I can imagine what Brazil can be like in a World Cup on a media level. If you play one, you have to play the other, if you play the other, you have to play the one. It's an endless discussion.