Guardiola to City: Focus only on things within our control

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is revelling at the wealth of talent at his disposal after a 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Spaniard could afford to leave Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Guendogan and Sergio Aguero on the bench, sending them on for David Silva, Leroy Sane and Gabriel Jesus respectively in the second half when they were leading 2-0.

Said Guardiola: "Guendo made six or seven assists in the last two games but didn't play. Both him and Kevin deserve to play, but Bernardo (Silva) also deserves to play and (Fernandinho) for what they have done against Liverpool.

"Today, one of my favourite players, Phil (Foden), was not in the (squad of) 18, but there are a lot of games and maybe new players are going to come in.

"They have to be ready and they have to know they need to play good in all the details because if they don't, another is going to play.

"I'm unfair for many players. They know that but today I decided for the fresh players like Aymeric (Laporte), John (Stones), Bernardo and Dinho."

Seizing his opportunity, Jesus took his tally to seven goals in three games with a double as they cut EPL leaders Liverpool's advantage back to four points.

The Brazilian tapped in from Sane's cross after 10 minutes, and struck again from the penalty spot before the break, after Wolves were reduced to 10 men as Willy Boly was sent off for a rough challenge on Bernardo, reported Reuters.

To their credit, Wolves were diligent in defence after the break and restricted City's chances, although they did concede again when substitute de Bruyne whipped in a cross that glanced in off Wolves' Conor Coady for the Citizens' 99th goal in all competitions this season.

Such was their dominance against Wolves that City goalkeeper Ederson joined in upfield during one passage of play in the second half.

After back-to-back league defeats during the Christmas fixtures, City have now won five matches in a row in all competitions, racking up 24 goals in the process, and look primed to give chase to leaders Liverpool.

Juergen Klopp's men could extend their cushion to seven points again when they host Crystal Palace on Saturday, but Guardiola has urged his team, who travel to Huddersfield on Sunday, to focus only on things within their control.

"I don't have a magic ball to discover how many points we need," Guardiola said.

"I said to them,' Don't look at the schedule, don't watch the calendar for the Liverpool games, forget about it'.

"Normally, when that happens, you lose your own games... Then it's over... All we can do is win our games."