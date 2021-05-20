Guardiola demands improvement after Brighton defeat
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said his team will have to improve heading into the Champions League final on May 29 against Chelsea, after they were beaten 3-2 by Brighton & Hove Albion yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Brighton scored three times in the second half to rally from two goals down and beat City, after the English Premier League champions had Joao Cancelo sent off after 10 minutes.
"Eleven against 11 against Brighton is tough, 11 against 10 is difficult, so we have to improve for the final," Guardiola told reporters.
"I'm concerned because this is the final of the Champions League, because the opponent is so tough." - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now