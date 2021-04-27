Guardiola the greatest manager ever, say Neville, Redknapp

Former England internationals Gary Neville and Jamie Redknapp hailed Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola as the greatest manager of all time, following his side's fourth consecutive League Cup triumph yesterday morning (Singapore time).

City outplayed Tottenham Hotspur in a 1-0 win at Wembley as they lifted the first trophy of a potential treble this season.

The Citizens can win the English Premier League for the third time in four seasons if they beat Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday and second-placed Manchester United lose to Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Before that, though, they will play last season's beaten finalist Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-final first leg of the Champions League at the Parc des Princes on Thursday morning (Singapore time).

Guardiola won the competition twice while at Barcelona, along with three La Liga titles and two Copa del Reys.

He won the Bundesliga in all of his three seasons at Bayern Munich, lifting the DFB-Pokal twice.

In addition to the two EPL titles and four League Cups at City, he has also won the FA Cup once.

Speaking after Aymeric Laporte's late header won City the League Cup, former Liverpool midfielder Redknapp called Guardiola "a genius".

He said on Sky Sports: "If you enjoy watching football, then you love watching Manchester City play. The way they move it, the triangles, it is a joy to watch.

"Pep Guardiola, I think he is a genius, the players will run through brick walls for him.

"I personally think with the style of football he plays, how humble he is, the way he improves players, I think he is the greatest ever. Already for whatever happens from here."

Former United defender Neville agreed, calling Guardiola's record in finals "out of this world".

He told Sky Sports: "You just have to recognise Man City's outstanding football, the outstanding achievement of winning this trophy four times on the bounce.

"Pep Guardiola has an outstanding record in cup competitions, it's 14 victories and one defeat in 15 finals, it's absolutely out of this world. The football they play is magnificent, it really is.

"I think Man City may have the greatest manager of all time and we'll look back in 10, 15, 20 years' time... just the way he has infiltrated countries, dominated football but also influenced others, I don't think I've ever seen it."

However, former England and City defender Micah Richards believes the black mark on Guardiola's record remains the fact he has not won the Champions League since 2011.

He told Sky Sports: "The League Cups are massive but the Champions League takes him to the next level.

"He didn't win it at Bayern with all those top players. He won it at Barcelona but he had a really good Bayern side."