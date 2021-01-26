Guardiola: I don’t look at the EPL table much

Should Manchester City defeat West Bromwich Albion tomorrow morning (Singapore time), the Citizens will end a matchday at the top of the English Premier League standings for the first time this season.

However, City manager Pep Guardiola insisted that he won't be overly excited over it.

"The leader is (Manchester) United. They're top of the league. When we have played the same games, we'll see," said the Spaniard, whose side have a game in hand.

"The distance between top teams is so narrow. I don't watch the table much. I didn't when we were 12th, eight points behind. Now is the same."

Guardiola's men had briefly gone top of the table after defeating Aston Villa 2-0 last week, but United regained top spot with a 2-1 victory over Fulham just a few hours later.

After a stuttering start, City have gone on a 10-game winning run in all competitions.

"The results give you an incredible confidence boost," said Guardiola.

"Do results make you play good or does playing good make you get results? Both are connected."

City's form is impressive considering they have also been hit by a Covid-19 outbreak during the festive period, with striker Sergio Aguero testing positive for the coronavirus last week.