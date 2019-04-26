Guardiola: Man City have raised the bar in EPL

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes his side have raised the standard of the English Premier League, after edging ahead of Liverpool in the title race with a 2-0 win at Manchester United yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sane struck for the visitors in 12 second-half minutes at Old Trafford to inflict a seventh defeat in nine games on United, who remain three points adrift of the top four.

City cannot match their record 100 points tally in romping to the title last season, but victories over Burnley, Leicester and Brighton will clinch the title on 98 points and ensure Liverpool's 29-year wait to win the league continues despite already posting a club record points tally in the EPL era.

"We increased the level for the Premier League last season with 100 points. That's the level Liverpool are chasing. What they have done is incredible but it's in our hands," said Guardiola.

"Both teams deserve the title. But it can be just one. The team that are going to lose can't have regrets because they have given everything."

Guardiola, who became the first visiting manager to win his first three EPL matches at Old Trafford, is not resting on his laurels, though.

"Normally, with this kind of victory, you can enjoy it the most, but we have to be calm," he added.

"Now we go to Burnley and we know how tough it will be... We are still not champions with three games left... I told the players don't read tomorrow, don't watch the television, just rest and sleep a lot."