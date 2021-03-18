Guardiola praises centre-back partnership of Dias and Stones

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola heaped praise on centre-backs Ruben Dias and John Stones after their 2-0 Champions League win over Borussia Moenchengladbach yesterday morning (Singapore time), saying their solid partnership was a key factor in the club's stellar campaign.

City marched into the quarter-finals of Europe's elite club competition for a fourth straight season after a 2-0 win over the German side completed a 4-0 aggregate victory.

Guardiola's side have not conceded a goal in Europe since the opening game of the group stage against Porto in October.

"We just conceded one goal against Porto and that is quite impressive," Guardiola said. "You can't deny that Ruben and John made an incredible step forward for the team this season.

"We defend with the ball. That is the most important thing - that when the opponent arrives we are solid enough."