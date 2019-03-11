Guardiola refutes Juventus links

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has refuted reports he could be set to move to Serie A champions Juventus.

Speaking after his side's 3-1 English Premier League win over Watford yesterday morning (Singapore time), he said: "I have two more years here and I am going to move? Impossible.

"Except if they sack me. Then after, I go home. But if City want me, I will stay for two more years and hopefully another one. I am not going to go to Juventus in the next two years...

"I don't understand why the people saying I am going to Juventus don't try to call the club or call myself or call my agent or Juventus or Massimiliano Allegri."

Guardiola also apologised to Watford boss Javi Gracia after admitting City's opener, and the first goal of Raheem Sterling's hat-trick, was offside. Gerard Deulofeu scored Watford's consolation.