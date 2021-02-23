Guardiola surprised by Man City's form as rivals drop points

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is surprised with his side's stellar form while other English Premier League teams are dropping points, but believes their unbeaten streak will be broken one day.

City are on an 18-match winning run in all competitions following a 1-0 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium yesterday morning (Singapore time) and have taken control of the title race with a 10-point lead at the top of the table.

Guardiola's side, who suffered their last defeat in November, have 59 points from 25 games after Raheem Sterling's early goal handed them their 13th successive league victory.

"The record will be broken one day, we will lose games," Guardiola said after City equalled a club record of 11 successive away wins.

"I'm surprised and impressed, when everyone is suffering, all the teams in the league are dropping points, we were consistent over the past two months."

Guardiola added that City's record goalscorer Sergio Aguero, who has not played since Jan 3 due to injuries and Covid-19, was set to return soon.

Arsenal's defeat has dented their top-four hopes, leaving manager Mikel Arteta to describe their Europa League last 32, second-leg clash at home against Benfica on Friday morning as a "final".

The first leg ended 1-1.

With the Gunners languishing in 10th spot, 11 points behind fourth-placed West Ham United, their hopes of Champions League football could lie in winning the Europa League.

"The Europa League's always been really important but, obviously, every defeat now in the league will put us in a difficult position," said Arteta.