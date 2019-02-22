Guardiola trusts VAR, despite dubious call

Man City players disputing the referee's decision to book Nicolas Otamendi (far left) and award a penalty to Schalke.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insisted he had no problem with the use of VAR (video assistant referee) as his side came from behind with a man down to beat Schalke 04 3-2 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Schalke were awarded two first-half penalties, the first of which was given after a lengthy delay for VAR to be consulted for a handball by Nicolas Otamendi.

The Argentine centre-back was then sent off for a second booking after the break, but City fought back with late goals from Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling to secure a vital first-leg lead.

"They are two penalties, I trust VAR," said Guardiola.

"I have arguments sometimes, but not this time. They are both penalties."

Former English Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg believes Guardiola had reason to feel aggrieved by the first penalty, awarded after Schalke's Daniel Caligiuri fired in a speculative shot which clipped Otamendi's arm.

There was a delay of nearly three minutes for a VAR review, which Sky Sports reported was caused by a technical issue as referee Carlos del Cerro Grande could not view the replay.

Despite City's protests, the spot-kick was duly awarded in the 38th minute and Nabil Bentaleb tucked it away to cancel out Sergio Aguero's 18th-minute opener.

Clattenburg believes had the referee been able to take a second look at Otamendi's handball, he might not have awarded a penalty.

He wrote in his Daily Mail column: "It was not a clear and obvious penalty as there is a doubt over whether Otamendi deliberately handled the ball.

"Had he seen a replay, the referee may have stuck to his guns.

"With incidents like these, I would always urge referees to watch a real-time replay to come to the conclusion themselves - but that option was not available last night as it emerged that there was an issue with the pitchside monitor."

VAR can still be used even if the monitor failed. The referee can still communicate via his microphone.

The German side then took the lead when Fernandinho pushed Salif Sane while a free-kick flew into the box, and VAR again intervened and another penalty was converted by Bentaleb.

City suffered more problems in the 68th minute, when Otamendi clattered into Schalke's replacement forward Guido Burgstaller and was dismissed.

COMEBACK

In a bid to turn the match with 13 minutes left, Leroy Sane came on for Aguero and the Germany international equalised with a free-kick five minutes from time against his former club.

Then Sterling latched onto Ederson's long clearance and made it 3-2 in the 90th minute.

Schalke coach Domenico Tedesco was left to rue his side's inability to hang on, saying: "We (scored) two goals, even if they were penalties. We just need to be cleverer in some situations."

Guardiola, meanwhile, warned his side will have to improve if they are to win their first Champions League title.