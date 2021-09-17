Guardiola urges more City fans to turn up

Manchester City racked up their fourth straight win by thrashing RB Leipzig 6-3 in their Champions League Group A opener yesterday morning (Singapore time).

But the swathes of empty seats at the Etihad - there were nearly 17,000 unoccupied seats at the 55,000-capacity stadium - prompted City manager Pep Guardiola to issue a plea for their supporters to turn up in force for tomorrow's home English Premier League game against Southampton.

"I would say the last three games we played here we scored 16 goals," he said. "So I would like to come more people next game on Saturday, we need the people next Saturday. Please.

"We will be tired. I know the team from Ralph (Hasenhuettl, Southampton manager) is quite similar to the way they play.

"They are so, so dangerous with good quality and it's a really important game for us."