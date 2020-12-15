Guardiola wants City fit and firing for Gladbach test

Manchester City topped Champions League Group C with 16 points from six matches and manager Pep Guardiola is hoping to have a full-strength squad at his disposal when they face Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Round of 16 in February.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes the fitness levels of his players in February could decide their fate in the Champions League knockout phase, after they were drawn against Borussia Moenchengladbach in the last 16 on Monday (Dec 14).

In four previous seasons under the Spaniard, City have reached the quarter-finals of Europe’s elite club competition thrice and the Round of 16 once.

Despite a series of injury setbacks this season, City topped Champions League Group C with 16 points from six matches and Guardiola is hoping to have a full-strength squad at his disposal when they travel to Moenchengladbach in February.

“I learnt when I was in Germany how big, important and historical a team they are,” former Bayern Munich coach Guardiola told a news conference on Monday.

“I respect the beauty of their football. I saw highlights and to go through from the group with Shakhtar (Donetsk) and Inter (Milan) – made two incredible games against Shakhtar.

“All I can say is I want to arrive in the best possible condition when we play them. We will try and arrive in the best condition and best mood possible. We want to compete as best as possible and go through.”

Guardiola said Sergio Aguero had returned to training after a bout of gastroenteritis, but he had yet to include the Argentinian striker in his selection plans for Tuesday’s English Premier League match at home to West Bromwich Albion.

The 32-year-old Aguero, who missed the start of the season with a knee injury, came off the bench to score against Marseille in the Champions League last week before missing Saturday’s goalless EPL draw at Manchester United.

“Today Sergio Aguero was training. The two or three days before that he didn’t,” Guardiola said.

The City manager also confirmed that both defenders Eric Garcia and Oleksandr Zinchenko were still unavailable due to injury. – REUTERS