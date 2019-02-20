Guendogan: City must win Champions League to be among elite

Manchester City must win the Champions League to be considered one of Europe's elite clubs, said Germany midfielder Ilkay Guendogan.

City have won the English Premier League thrice since the Abu Dhabi United Group bought them in 2008, but have never gone past the semi-final stage of Europe's premier club competition, Reuters reported.

ROUND OF 16, 1ST LEG SCHALKE 04 MAN CITY

"If you want to be in the international elite... you need to clinch this trophy," Guendogan told Uefa ahead of tomorrow morning's (Singapore time) last-16, first-leg tie at Schalke 04.

"If we were to win it someday, the club would enter a new era, the same level as Real (Madrid), Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus, clubs who are maybe a step above us. Maybe not in the way they play football, but as a club at least."

City were knocked out in the last-16 thrice in the last five seasons, while their only semi-final appearance came in 2016 when they were knocked out by Real 1-0 on aggregate.

"We've experienced a lot in the Champions League in recent years, not all of it positive, of course. We should've won it at least once," Guendogan said.

"The biggest low was probably being knocked out by Liverpool last season. For that reason, the motivation to go far in this competition is huge and we have the quality required."

To achieve that goal, City have to first overcome Schalke, where Guendogan began his career, as did City teammate Leroy Sane, AFP reported.

Guendogan, 28, is looking forward to playing in his home city.

"My family and friends are still there, I have had to organise a few tickets," he said.

"I am looking forward to the game, because I grew up there and there is no way around being confronted by football, even from a young age... football has played a big role in my life."

On paper, City could run riot at the Veltins-Arena, but Guendogan insisted the Mancunians will take nothing for granted.

"There is a danger as everyone thinks Schalke don't have a chance and, even though it's an away game, we're expected to dominate," he said.

"Schalke have nothing to lose - we have a lot - which raises the pressure on us."

Schalke, who are winless in their last three Bundesliga games, last reached the Champions League quarter-finals in 2011 when former Real legend Raul Gonzalez inspired their run before losing in the last four to Manchester United.