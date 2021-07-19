Gunners beef up backline with Brighton’s Ben White: Reports

Arsenal have agreed a deal in principle to sign Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ben White for £50 million (S$93m), British media reported on Saturday.

Sky Sports reported Brighton have added a sell-on clause for the 23-year-old, who was a late call-up to Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2020. White did not feature at the Euros in which England lost to Italy in the final.

After being released by Southampton in 2014, White secured a move to Brighton and made an impact at the south- coast club following loan spells with Newport County, Peterborough United and Leeds United.

He was one of the standout performers for Graham Potter's Brighton last season, making 36 English Premier League appearances in the heart of the defence.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are looking to strengthen their backline, after finishing eighth in the EPL last season and missing out on European football for the first time since the 1994-95 season.

Earlier, Arteta had signed Portuguese left-back Nuno Tavares, who scored in a 2-2 friendly draw with Rangers on Saturday after joining in a £6.8m deal.

British media reported that Arteta is eyeing more signings, including Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and Norwich City fullback Max Aarons.

Meanwhile, Brighton confirmed winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh has completed a permanent move to Dutch side Feyenoord on a three-year contract.