Gunners in comeback 3-3 draw with West Ham

PHOTO: REUTERS
Mar 22, 2021 06:00 am

Arsenal staged a stunning comeback to draw 3-3 at West Ham United in an English Premier League game at the London Stadium last night.

West Ham had led 3-0 through Jesse Lingard, Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek in the first 32 minutes, but when Alexander Lacazette's shot deflected in off Soucek in the 38th minute, the Gunners came back alive. Craig Dawson scored another own goal just past the hour before Lacazette (photo) sealed the comeback with an 82nd-minute header.

Sevilla's Bono is second goalkeeper to score in this season's La Liga
Sevilla's Bono becomes second goalkeeper to score in this season's La Liga

